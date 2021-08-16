Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 26,057 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $763,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

