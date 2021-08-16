Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter.

USSG opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

