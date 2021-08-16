Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

