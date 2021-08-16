Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.39. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.