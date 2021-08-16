Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.39. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

