ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDOG opened at $49.45 on Monday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

