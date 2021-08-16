Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,761.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

