ALLY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,680.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $35,680.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

