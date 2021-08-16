AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,121. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

