Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 114,356 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,288 shares of company stock worth $16,694,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

