Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $47,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $73.12 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

