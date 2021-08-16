Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of DocuSign worth $45,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.04, a PEG ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.