Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.14 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $45,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $61,260,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $122.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.