Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $38,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Equifax stock opened at $260.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

