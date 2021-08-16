AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.08 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00921992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00109456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047151 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

