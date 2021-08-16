Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.