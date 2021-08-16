Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.60

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $159.32, with a volume of 894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

