ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.