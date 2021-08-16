AGAr (AGAR) Price Tops $201.60 on Top Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $201.60 or 0.00437501 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $4,386.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

