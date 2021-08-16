Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

AGGZF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

