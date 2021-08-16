ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $73.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $60,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. 31,028,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,954. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

