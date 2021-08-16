AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

