Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $11.56 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 90.26% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.