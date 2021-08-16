ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.59. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

