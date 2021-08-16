ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $11.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.