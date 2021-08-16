ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $11.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

