ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.70 at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

