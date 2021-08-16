AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

