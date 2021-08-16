AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 63,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,506. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,635,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 222,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

