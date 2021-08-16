AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in July

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLVLY opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

