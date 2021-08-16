A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.08

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 642954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

