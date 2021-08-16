$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.