$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $34.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $642,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 216.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,052. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.