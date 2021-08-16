$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,517. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.