$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 145,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

