$60.86 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report sales of $60.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $67.11 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $280.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.81 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $629.63 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarLotz.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOTZ. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.91 on Monday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

