53,755 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $161,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

GOGL stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.