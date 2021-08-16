534,798 Shares in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Tuniu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tuniu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

