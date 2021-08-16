$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $47.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of -0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

