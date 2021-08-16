435,798 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AREC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.76. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

