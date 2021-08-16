$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce sales of $294.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.32 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $184.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,765 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

