$212.25 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the highest is $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

