$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.