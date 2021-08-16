$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

