$142.67 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $142.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $603.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPAA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 28,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,909. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $405.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.