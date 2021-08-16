$130.55 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post sales of $130.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $130.60 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

