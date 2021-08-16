$123.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $123.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

