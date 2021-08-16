10,320 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,362,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,586,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,240,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,560,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,391,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.