1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.52. 7,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.