$0.83 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.30. 361,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

