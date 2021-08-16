-$0.62 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.29). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

GOL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 392,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

