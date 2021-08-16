$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,274. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

